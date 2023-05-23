Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $448,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,807 shares of company stock worth $76,555,705 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $211.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $219.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

