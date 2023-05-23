Calix (NYSE:CALX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CALX. Cowen lowered their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Calix stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 45.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.