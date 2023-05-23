Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CDPYF opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

See Also

Dividend History for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.