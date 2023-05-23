Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CDPYF opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

