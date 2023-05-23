Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 2.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. 819,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

