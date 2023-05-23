Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $18.79. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 63,682 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 154.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

