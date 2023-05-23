Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.51

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 7011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.8298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.29%.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
