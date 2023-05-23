Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.51

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 7011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Capricorn Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Capricorn Energy are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, May 30th. The 33-70 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 30th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.8298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.29%.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Further Reading

