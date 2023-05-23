Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 178,678 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178,678 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 639,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,274. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.04. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

Featured Articles

