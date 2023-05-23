Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 4,321.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 2,765.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

INDT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,106. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

