Carolee Couch Sells 50,000 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Fluence Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. 903,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.