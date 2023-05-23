Carolee Couch Sells 50,000 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. 903,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,935,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

