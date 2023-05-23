Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Shares of Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 74000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Ceapro Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 18.88.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

