China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Plans Dividend of $1.10

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 1.0969 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CGASY opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Gas Group (CGASY)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.