Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.88. The stock had a trading volume of 495,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.