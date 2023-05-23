CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,184,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

