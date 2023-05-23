Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf Sells 2,142 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,637,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,506,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.