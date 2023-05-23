Citigroup Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Sell

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

