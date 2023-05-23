Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 5,087,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,493. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

