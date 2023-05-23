Clear Investment Research LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,481,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,020,000 after purchasing an additional 528,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of PG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

