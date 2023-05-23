Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902,689 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

