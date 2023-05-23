Clear Investment Research LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,507,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.48. 718,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average is $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

