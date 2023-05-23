Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Bought by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Coastal Financial worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCB. Stephens increased their price target on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,279. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

Further Reading

