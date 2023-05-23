Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $51,994,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,619.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,573.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,499.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,759.10 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.76 by $3.36. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

