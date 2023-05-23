Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

