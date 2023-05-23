Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $676,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

F stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

