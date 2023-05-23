Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $223.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.44 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.71. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

