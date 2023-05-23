Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.