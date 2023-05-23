Columbia Asset Management Acquires 130 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,016. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $103.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

