Columbia Asset Management Acquires 264 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 334.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 507,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. 1,012,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,962. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

