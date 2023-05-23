Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after acquiring an additional 869,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. 5,795,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,379,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

