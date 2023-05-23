Columbia Asset Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Shell by 9,186.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

SHEL traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 1,436,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,369. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

