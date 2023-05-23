Columbia Asset Management Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

AMGN traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.06. 715,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average is $253.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.44 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

