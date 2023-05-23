Columbia Asset Management Has $542,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,324 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,028. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.3 %

MTD stock traded down $31.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,367.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,428. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,478.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,475.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.