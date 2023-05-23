Columbia Asset Management Sells 165 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.