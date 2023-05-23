Columbia Asset Management Sells 190 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.12. 319,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,649. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

