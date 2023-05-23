Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Up to $39.67

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.67, but opened at $40.86. Comerica shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 482,598 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Comerica Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

