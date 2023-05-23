Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di Sells 1,250 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $81,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Blasio Riccardo Di also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $267,804.48.
- On Friday, February 24th, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68.
Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CVLT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 440,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,858. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.60, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on CVLT. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.