Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di Sells 1,250 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $81,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blasio Riccardo Di also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $267,804.48.

On Friday, February 24th, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 440,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,858. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.60, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVLT. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.