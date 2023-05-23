Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Sells $267,804.48 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $267,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,400.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blasio Riccardo Di also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $81,987.50.

On Friday, February 24th, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 440,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,271,000 after buying an additional 228,207 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,135,000 after buying an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 80.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 140.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

