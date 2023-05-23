Comparing Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) & PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wejo Group and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 PagSeguro Digital 1 4 6 0 2.45

Wejo Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $12.77, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Wejo Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27% PagSeguro Digital 9.81% 17.41% 4.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Wejo Group and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million 4.31 -$159.25 million ($1.59) -0.21 PagSeguro Digital $2.91 billion 1.48 $291.47 million $0.88 14.83

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Wejo Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

