Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $264.76 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $35.47 or 0.00129890 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $264.76 million and $9.29 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00062156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028145 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,463,970 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,461,985.9100263 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.90774463 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $9,021,881.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.