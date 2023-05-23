Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 984 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,747,055. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

