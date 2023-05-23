Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 6,361 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

