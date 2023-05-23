Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 349,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,418. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.45. 302,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,989. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.