Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $231,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 478,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. 66,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,886. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

