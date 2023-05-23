Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $472,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.19. 112,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,228. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.