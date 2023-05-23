Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.31. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

