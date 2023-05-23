Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,336,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,335,000. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $12,034,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,483. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.37. 4,151,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,735,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $253.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

