Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after buying an additional 600,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,373,000 after buying an additional 591,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.78. 6,896,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,170,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

