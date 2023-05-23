Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 685 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,161,951. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

