Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.29

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 14400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Trading Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.58. The company has a market cap of C$53.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.