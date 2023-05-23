CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Sells $181,335.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $7,616.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.73. 424,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $129.65.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CONMED

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth $184,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

