Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 106,898 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,898 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,717. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.04. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

